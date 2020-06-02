On Monday, June 1, just before 5 p.m. approximately 100 protesters gathered at the base of NC State’s Bell Tower to march to downtown Raleigh peacefully, demanding justice for those killed and an end to police brutality. The protesters marched to the governor’s mansion for a sit-in before peacefully marching back to the Bell Tower, dispersing just before the city-wide 8 p.m. curfew.
Braedon Oliver, one of the protest organizers, said the entire protest was organized using word of mouth and did not rely on social media.
“There are a lot of different people that are very angry, very galvanized right now,” one protest organizer, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “They want to get together and make change happen and get groups of people together that are like-minded and spread awareness. What we are trying to do now is get really united. We want to find a way to unite groups from one city to the next city. We want these protests to not just happen in isolated incidents, but to happen across the board. Change has to happen. Change can’t happen in a vacuum. It has to be world-wide.”
Before the march began, and at each of its stops, organisers reminded those present that the protest was peaceful and any protesters there to vandalize or cause violence needed to leave.
Throughout the march, protesters held signs and chanted. Some of the protestors’ chants included, “What do we want? ‘Justice’. When do we want it? ‘Now’. If we don’t get it? ‘Shut it down,’” “Black lives matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and the names of those murdered because of police brutality in 2020.
“We are getting together to talk about being united and understanding exactly what it is that we want to say because the fact of the matter is, we have their attention,” the unnamed organizer said.
While the majority of the march took place off of NC State’s campus, Dan House, the chief of campus police, addressed the gathering protesters prior to them starting to march from the Bell Tower.
“We wanted to emphasize people’s First Amendment right, for them to be able to speak and protest,” House said after the protesters left the Bell Tower. “We thought that was important. We also wanted to lay some ground rules… they came out, were very respectful to law enforcement and we worked together. It went really well.”
Once the protesters went downtown, police on motorcycles went ahead of the protesters, blocking off traffic at intersections and allowing the protestors to continue to march unimpeded.
At the first stop along the march, protesters sat outside the Capitol building, blocking the intersection of Hillsborough Street and South Salisbury Street. While sitting, organizers emphasized the importance of the protests being peaceful. After the organizers, others spoke, including multiple clergy members of different faiths.
Surrounding the Capitol building was a line of both police and the National Guard; however, there was no interaction between them and the protesters.
From there, the protesters moved on to the governor's mansion where they again sat and heard members of the protest speak. While outside the governor's mansion, the protesters remained silent for nine minutes in memory of George Floyd.
As the protesters stood and got into formation to march back to the Bell Tower, Gov. Roy Cooper emerged from his mansion, walking down the line of protesters before heading back inside the gate. As he went by, protesters chanted “March with us.” Oliver, who was one of the protesters who approached Cooper, stated the governor said, “I hear you.”
Andrea Holland, a fourth-year studying Spanish and history who participated in the march, said she found the protest to be very emotional.
“I was angry about the current situations about how Black Americans were being treated before I attended the protest and I left even more angry,” Holland said.
However, Holland stated that a few things reported on by the media about the protests were skewed.
“A lot of the large mainstream media isn’t reporting the truth on what’s going on… I went home and I saw an article saying that Roy Cooper walked and marched with the people and that was not the truth,” Holland said.” He was out there for one picture and he did not walk with us, he ignored us.”
After the sit-in at the governor’s mansion, the protesters headed back toward the Bell Tower, again with police on motorcycles blocking traffic to allow the protestors to pass easily. On two separate occasions, cars attempted to pull into the lanes being marched in by protesters but the police quickly turned them away.
Once the protesters were back at the Bell Tower, the crowd quickly and peacefully dispersed as the 8 p.m. curfew was quickly approaching. The police blocked the traffic circle in front of the Bell Tower and a few spoke with protesters. One officer was overheard saying both “justice” and “you all are the best” as protesters passed.
There were a number of NC State students, both past and present, who participated in the march. Though the bulk of the march took place off campus, it was important for past and present students marching that the Bell Tower was the starting point and the NC State community was coming together for the protest.
“My activism started when I had a nervous breakdown a little while ago, just feeling all of the pressure from society,” the unnamed organiser said. “Just knowing that if I throw myself into something, if I believe in something that is worth fighting for, other people will show up, especially the community where I used to call home.”
If you are interested in contributing to and educating yourself on the Black Lives Matter movement, read Nubian Message’s resource list to get involved.