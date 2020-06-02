Protesters raise their arms up in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday, June 1, 2020 in downtown Raleigh. These protests were held in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. After a weekend of violent riots the mayor of Raleigh, Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a city wide curfew until further notice that starts at 8 P.M. and runs through 5 A.M. the next morning. Raleigh has also requested for the National Guard to be present around the city to help in keeping the peace. The protest on June 1 was completely peaceful through its entirety.