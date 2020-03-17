On March 17, the UNC System released a statement that announced all students who live on campus must “remain at, or return to, their permanent residences unless granted an exception by the institution” and restricted all campus dining operations to only “takeout or similar options.”
This follows an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper that requires restaurants and bars to reduce operations to takeout and delivery as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the NC State housing website, all on-campus residences will remain open until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. While students are encouraged to move out, the statement says all belongings do not have to be removed immediately. Students will be contacted after April 1 to collect leftover belongings.
Chancellor Randy Woodson stated via email that students who have no other housing options can fill out a Special Circumstance Housing Request Form by noon on March 19 to stay on campus. To be considered, students must be international, experiencing housing insecurity or have personal extenuating circumstances. Additional health screening will also be required to remain on campus.
The students who are approved to stay on campus will have access to reduced dining facilities. Updates on dining specifics will be announced soon.
Potential refunds for university housing and dining are being discussed within the UNC System and will be announced after April 1.
This is an evolving story. Check back for more in-depth information.