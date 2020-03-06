On Thursday, March 5, the Graduate Student Association hosted a town hall to discuss and address issues facing graduate students, including mental health, transportation, fees and advisor relationships.
Lexie Malico, a fourth-year graduate student in chemistry, led the event and began with a question about how graduate students might be impacted by COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Dr. Julie Casani, director and medical director of Student Health Services, said it’s important to consider the virus is not well understood, which is a significant issue.
“I actually call this illness more of a social disruptor than a medical disruptor,” Casani said. “From a medical perspective, while it can be severe for some people, it really isn’t as severe to the population than other diseases that we’ve seen. But for now, because it’s a novel disease and it’s getting the attention that it’s getting, it’s really disrupting everything a lot more socially.”
In general, Casini offered advice regarding coronavirus, saying students should wash their hands, cover their mouths when coughing and stay home when sick.
The counseling center has recently seen demand and usage increase significantly, meaning long term mental healthcare has become difficult to provide, according to Monica Osburn, executive director of the Counseling Center. She cited a lack of funding as the primary issue.
“The majority of our funding is through student fees, and we know that raising fees isn’t something that we want to do as well,” Osburn said. “We have to draw the line somewhere, and long term care is one of these areas.”
Osburn said other resources exist around campus that may be helpful, but said, as it is, the counseling center has a hard time keeping up with demand. Still, some solutions are in the works, like looking beyond just individual counseling.
“Part of that is the model shift of recommending different types of workshops, groups — other types of interventions as opposed to ‘Everybody gets individual counseling,’” Osburn said. “We just don’t have those resources to do that. As I said, we had over 4000 students in the fall.”
A significant portion of the event was spent on transportation and parking concerns. Than Austin, director of NCSU Transportation, said he recognized students’ issues, but said his department was facing a resource issue. Part of this is financial, as there is only so much money to go around, but part applies to available parking and traffic. Graduate students often need to be more mobile than undergraduates, getting between campuses.
“It simply won’t work if everybody is driving their cars between campuses, due to traffic,” Austin said.
Mike Giancola, student ombudsperson, spoke at length about the university’s Pack Essentials program. He said that for graduate students experiencing food, housing or financial insecurity, options are available. The university provides emergency housing when students show a significant demonstrated need, and the food pantry is an open resource for any student.
“I want to be clear about things: Pack Essentials is open to all students, every student, undergraduate and graduate, international or domestic,” Giancola said. “Our campus community has really responded in a positive way, and when I say campus community I really mean our donors, our faculty, staff and administrators.”
Student fees are another massive concern for graduate student workers, and according to Lian Lynch, assistant dean for Student Administration and Academic Affairs at the Graduate School, some ways of alleviating this burden is in the works. Lynch said one solution, spreading out fee payment across the semester, is gaining support from people like Peter Harries, dean of the Graduate School.
“We hear you when you say that it is a burden,” Lynch said. “We know it is. I know Peter Harries has been working with the cashier’s office at least for RAs and TAs, because a lot of them are funded. It is a big hit at the beginning of the term to have to pay all the fees at one time. He’s working with the cashiers office to see if there is a way that we can spread those out over the term and get them to be taken out of your paycheck, as opposed to having to pay out of pocket immediately.”
Work relationships were something some administrators described as central to many issues.
“Almost always central to that conflict or those issues is that relationship, right?” Giancola said. “Guess what happens when you're not at your best, from a health perspective, mental health, you're not doing good work. Then guess what happens the relationship gets strained even more, and now it becomes a downward spiral, and that's what I hear over and over again.”
Trainings for faculty, and specifically older faculty members, to acknowledge the realities of graduate student workers were suggested, because mentoring is not necessarily a strength of all academic professors.
“You can be a good chemist and not be a good mentor,” Giancola said. “You can be a good political scientist and not be a good mentor. It’s another set of skills.”