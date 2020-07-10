On Wednesday, July 8, the Office of International Services (OIS) and other campus administrators held a town hall to discuss the requirements for international students for the fall semester. This town hall also follows Monday’s decision by ICE that all international students studying in the U.S. must be enrolled in in-person classes in order to remain in the U.S. during the fall semester.
OIS answered previously submitted questions regarding the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), enrollment requirements, travel restrictions and health and safety practices for international travel
The town hall meeting reached capacity participants during the livestream, but is now available for students to view
NC State has declared a hybrid status for the fall in accordance with SEVP guidance that universities report their operational status for the fall, according to Beth James, director of OIS. Under the hybrid status, international students must be full-time students and be enrolled in at least one in-person class to remain in the U.S.
Exceptions include a medical reduced course load for students with preexisting medical conditions that prevents them from taking classes in person, according to James.
Research credits, dissertation and thesis credits and co-op credits all meet the in-person instruction requirement for international students, James said.
James said that as of July 8, 435 international students are not enrolled in an in-person class out of an estimated 4,000 international students. Students who do not meet the in-person requirement will be contacted by OIS after registration reopens early next week.
For students whose current registration does not meet an in-person requirement, OIS does not have any concrete solutions to offer students. James said some solutions OIS is considering include a one credit hour professional development course, a U.S. culture and diversity course or making more one credit hour PE courses available in person to meet this requirement. More information will be available when decisions have been finalized.
According to James, under current SEVP guidance, if the University goes completely remote, international students will have to leave the U.S., regardless of what their course registration says.
“It’s very clear that SEVP didn’t consult educational institutions when they made this decision, so we’re hoping that we can either get them to walk this back or not,” James said. “We are aware that flights are limited and we are aware that there are some countries that are not allowing their own citizens back.”
The timeline for reporting the change in operational status would be within 21 days after the University decided to transfer completely online. In this instance, international students will receive a 15 day grace period after completing an authorized early withdrawal from the University. This timeline and grace period will give students the time to secure a flight or to file for a change of status to tourist for a $340 application fee.
Reissuing I-20s
International students file I-20 forms, or the Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, that allow them to study in the United States. OIS is required to resubmit I-20 forms for every international student that includes a statement verifying that that student is enrolled in in-person classes by Aug. 4.
OIS has to recertify each individual student with the Department of Homeland Security. Students that are already enrolled in an in-person class can expect to receive information quicker than the students who are not enrolled in an in-person class. Over the next few weeks, OIS anticipates to delay processing of any documents that do not immediately impact a students ability to maintain their status.
Travel restrictions
COVID-19 related travel restrictions are currently in place in China, Iran, Brazil, all of Europe including Schengen countries, the U.K. and Ireland. Canada and Mexico also have travel restrictions in place but they have an exception for students.
James said that students who are currently living in countries with a travel ban and planned to return to the U.S. for the fall should not expect that it will be lifted before classes start. She also said that OIS will not endorse “creative solutions” by students who are living in countries with a travel ban. James said OIS will not support students traveling to a third country for 14 days and then attempting to enter the U.S. from that third country. Both the financial risk and the risk that the student might be returned to their country are high.
According to James, current students who are presently in countries with travel restrictions can potentially re-enter the U.S. mid-semester if travel restrictions for their country are lifted as long as they are enrolled in a face-to-face course. This does not apply for newly admitted students.
International students should complete the survey administered by the OIS to update the University on their whereabouts and plans for fall, James said.
The food pantry, Pack Essentials and short-term loan options are available for international students with financial emergencies. James said that students should work through the Pack Essentials program.
Health and Safety
According to Julie Casani, director and medical director of Student Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people who engage in international travel self-quarantine for 14 days after their trip. The NC State Student Health plan, Student Blue, and the TA, RA and postdoctoral insurance plan do cover all costs related to COVID-19 testing and care. This care is expected to end July 31, but Casani said she believes this care will be extended.