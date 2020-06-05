On June 5, NC State sent an email update to students, faculty and staff regarding changes made to the fall semester due to COVID-19. In the email, University Housing announced fall move-in for on-campus housing will be by appointment from July 31 to Aug. 9.
According to University Housing’s website, students will be able to book move-in appointments starting July 6. Each student will have a 3 hour move-in block.
For the fall move-in process, each student is limited to two people for assistance. Additionally, all students and guests must wear masks and partake in frequent sanitation processes, like hand-washing, according to the website.
For students who are immunocompromised or have pre-existing medical conditions and live on campus, University Housing has sent aside a number of additional single rooms for their protection. To apply, students can visit the Disability Resources Office website.
Incoming first-year students will be notified of their living assignments at the end of June, and students on the waiting list for on-campus housing will be made aware of offers on June 8, according to the website.
