Lee & Sullivan Halls

Lee Hall was built in 1964 and Sullivan Hall in 1966. Lee Hall is the home to the Women in Science and Engineering Village, and Sullivan will be home to the Engineering Village in Fall 2019. Both halls are located near Fountain Dining Hall and Doak Field and house undergraduate students at NC State.

 Katie Barnes

On June 5, NC State sent an email update to students, faculty and staff regarding changes made to the fall semester due to COVID-19. In the email, University Housing announced fall move-in for on-campus housing will be by appointment from July 31 to Aug. 9.

According to University Housing’s website, students will be able to book move-in appointments starting July 6. Each student will have a 3 hour move-in block.

For the fall move-in process, each student is limited to two people for assistance. Additionally, all students and guests must wear masks and partake in frequent sanitation processes, like hand-washing, according to the website.

For students who are immunocompromised or have pre-existing medical conditions and live on campus, University Housing has sent aside a number of additional single rooms for their protection. To apply, students can visit the Disability Resources Office website.

Incoming first-year students will be notified of their living assignments at the end of June, and students on the waiting list for on-campus housing will be made aware of offers on June 8, according to the website.

