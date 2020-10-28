Red and White Week, NC State’s annual homecoming celebration, will kick off this year with a series of virtual, campuswide events Nov. 8-14. While most events will be held virtually, some will still be held in person. Jenna Cobb, events manager for the Student Alumni Association, said the week is important to celebrate all students and alumni of NC State.
According to Connor Smith, director of student and young alumni programs, the Red and Week events will be more accessible to NC State community members who are no longer on campus, due to the additional virtual component.
“This year, we recognize that we’re not able to have as many in-person events, so we have taken what the traditional group event offerings for students have been and morphed them into a hybrid experience,” Smith said.
Events such as the Chancellor’s Fall Address, Evening of Stars, Tuffy Trivia and a college networking event will all be held virtually this year, Smith said.
However, according to Cobb, there are still some events that will take place in person this year, including “Paint the Town Red,” a competition between student organizations to see who can paint an assigned storefront on Hillsborough Street in the most creative NC State theme.
Another popular event, “Wear Red, Get Fed,” will also be similar to years past. Participating students will be able to pick up food from a different local vendor each day when wearing an NC State red T-shirt and presenting their student ID. NC State’s annual “Day of Service” will also be similar to years past, with an added virtual component to the event. The Red and White Week scavenger hunt will take place in person, but teams will compete asynchronously and in small groups of five or less.
“Red and White Week is still a full week of offerings; it has just morphed to look a little different, but we’re excited nonetheless,” Smith said.
More information about Red and White Week can be found on the website. Details about Red and White Week events can be found on the events page.