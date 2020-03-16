Current as of 8 p.m., March 16.
In addition to extending spring break and transitioning to online classes, certain facilities are either closed indefinitely or have alternate hours of operation due to the break extension. As of now, these facilities will reopen by Monday, March 23, which is the first day of classes following break. Any updates will be corrected as they occur.
Dining Halls
Both Fountain and Case are closed for the extended break, but Clark has alternate hours of operation.
Clark | 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Food Court
Atrium Food Court is closed for the extended break, but Talley Pavilions and On The Oval are both functional during alternate hours.
Talley Pavilions | 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
On The Oval | 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Restaurants
The restaurants that are closed for the remainder of the extended break include Chick-Fil-A, Zen Blossom, Delirious Wraps and Salads, and Brickyard Pizza and Pasta, which are all located in Atrium Food Court. Other closed restaurants are Red Sky Pizza Company and One Earth World Cuisine, located in Talley, and Flashpoint Global and Fahrenheit Pizza in Oval. The State Club Restaurant has closed down until further notice. Other restaurants have alternate hours as listed below.
Wolves’ Den | 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. / 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cold Fusion Salads and Deli - Oval | 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Jason’s Deli - Talley | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tuffy’s Diner - Talley | 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Los Lobos Mexican Grill - Talley | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fahrenheit - Oval | 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Newton’s Grill - Oval | 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
1887 Bistro - Talley |11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gravity Cafe - Oval | 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Terrace Dining Room | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cafe
The two cafes that are closed are the Port City Java in Nelson Hall and Smoothie U in Atrium Food Court. The other cafes on campus are operating under the following hours:
Hill of Beans Coffee + Creamery | 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
McKimmon Center Corner Cafe | 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Port City Java - Textiles | 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Port City Java - EB II | 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
Port City Java - Park Shops | 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Port City Java - Terry Center | 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Common Grounds Cafe and Creamery | 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Starbucks - Talley | 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Port City Java - Talley | 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
In addition to alternate hours at the Carmichael Complex, which are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Wellness and Recreation has canceled the following programs:
Challenge Course Programs
Climbing Wall
F45 Training
Group Fitness
Intramural Sports
Outdoor Adventures Equipment Rental Center
Outdoor Adventures Trips
Special Events
Swim Lessons
ThriveWell Outreach Programs
Student Health Services is asking that all prescription refills be picked up at the Student Health Services Pharmacy between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. Also, as of Monday, March 16, all primary care appointments for both Main Campus and Centennial Campus must be made by calling the appointments number at (919) 515-2563. Student Health Services is open on Centennial Campus on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., but is closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m., and Student Health Services on Main Campus is open Monday through Saturday during the following hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday | 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Feed the Pack has indefinitely changed its hours of operation for both patrons and volunteers. Additionally, rather than having patrons shop around the pantry, they will be provided with bags of pre-selected food items, as an attempt to minimize contact between patrons and volunteers and the touching of surfaces.
Patrons
Monday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
*For those who cannot come during these hours, bags will be left in the bin outside the pantry for patrons to pick up
Volunteers
Monday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
*The first hour of each three-hour shift, the pantry will be closed while volunteers assemble the bags
Libraries
Both James B. Hunt Jr. Library and D.H. Hill Jr. Library are operating under revised hours. Hill and Hunt will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. until Friday, March 20, and will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. that Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. The full schedule for library hours can be found here. A university or college ID is required for entry effective Monday, March 16, as library access has been limited to NC State, UNC System and Cooperating Raleigh Colleges affiliates.
If something is out of date or wrong, send an email to technician-news@ncsu.edu.