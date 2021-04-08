RTI International, a nonprofit research institute within Research Triangle Park (RTP), has committed $5 million to their new research collaboration project called “Forethought.” The deadline to apply for the challenge is April 8.
The challenge is meant to promote the creation of “bold, visionary project proposals,” according to RTI International’s website. Non-student researchers from select North Carolina colleges can submit their expression of interest application forms through the RTI International submission portal.
Researchers from the following institutions are eligible to apply: RTI, Duke University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, North Carolina Central University, NC State University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.