On Wednesday, April 1, the 99th session of Student Government came to a close with its final Senate meeting. Senators met through Zoom to allocate nearly $6,000 to student organizations and push for refunds and compensation amid COVID-19-related closures at the university.
The Highlights
Senate took a strong stance through the R 146 - COVID-19 Response for Students Act, asserting the need for refunds and stipends for students, including recently announced partial refunds for unused dining and housing costs.
The budget for the upcoming 100th session of Student Government has been finalized. Two new stipends have been added for Student Senate president pro tempore and executive chief of staff. An outreach line has also been created in the interest of reaching more students at the university in the future.
Finance Bills
Six bills, all of which passed, allocated $5,965 from the Finance Committee to student organizations. While several thousand dollars were allocated to student organizations, the associated bills were completed before NC State largely shut down due to COVID-19. This was the subject of some debate, as in some cases, funding went toward events which were subsequently canceled. Representatives from the treasury department said club funding is being evaluated on an ongoing basis to ensure that clubs can put allocated funds toward future needs.
FB 143 - Fusion Dance Crew Funding Act allocated $1,500 for Fusion Dance Crew travel and advertising costs. FB 144 - Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering GSA Funding Act allocated $535 to the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Graduate Student Association for its spring formal. FB 145 - Asian Students Association Funding Act allocated $705 for the use of renting a venue for a cultural event. FB 131 - Best Buddies Funding Act allocated $1,100 toward competition expenses for Best Buddies International, an organization focused on helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through social and leadership opportunities. FB 132 - ASME Funding Act allocated $625 toward equipment and travel for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. FB 135 - Cybathlon Competition Funding Act allocated $1,500 for machining and travel costs for the Cybathlon organization.
Legislation
R 146 - COVID-19 Response for Students Act - Unanimously Passed
Campus has largely closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting all parts of NC State’s community. This resolution, which has the most sponsors and signatories of any piece of legislation in the entire 99th session, offers official Student Government stances on campus policies.
The resolution recommends that all classes not require live attendance for classes. According to Secretary and College of Humanities and Social Sciences Erinn Foote, a second-year studying political science and philosophy of law, this is important because not all students live in the same time zone that classes are held. For instance, she said that to an out-of-state student living in California, an 8:30 a.m. class would be held at 5:30 a.m.
Additionally, the resolution recommends continuation of stipends for graduate student workers and creation of a public health committee at NC State to deal with outreach for the community’s health. Partial refunds for parking passes, housing and dining are also suggested; the latter two are already in progress.
FB 121 - FY2020-FY2021 Budget Act - Unanimously Passed
This bill outlines the budget for next year’s Student Government budget. As explained in a recent budget town hall, some line items have been adjusted. Student Body Treasurer Garrison Seitz, a second-year studying civil engineering, said that one of the largest changes was including a dedicated outreach and advertising line to aid in promoting Student Government to the student body.
Additionally, appropriations funding has increased for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters, the student body president’s stipend slightly increased, and two new stipends were added for student senate president pro tempore as well as executive chief of staff. These roles have significant responsibilities within the legislative and executive branches, respectively, and will receive $1,500 stipends in the future.
GB 138 - Class Changes to the Elections Handbook Act - Unanimously Passed
During this semester’s spring elections cycle, a change to the elections handbook was made by the Board of Elections and disputed by the Special Review Committee, an oversight body within Student Government. Regulations were interpreted differently by the two groups, and this legislation addresses this to reduce ambiguity. Essentially, there are three types of changes to the elections handbook, and this clarifies boundaries between the three.
GB 141 - The Appointment Classes Update Act - Unanimously Passed
This bill clarifies specifics about appointments and when they must be selected. Some positions, such as Board of Elections chair and student chief justice, are prioritized to be filled sooner. Additionally, appointment authority now switches between several student body officers if a position is not appointed within a certain timeframe.
SR 142 - 99th Session Sine Die Act - Unanimously Passed
Sine die, Latin for “without day,” marks the final piece of legislation in a Student Government session. The bill acts as a summary of actions taken by the Student Senate during a session and ceases any further legislative action, barring any emergencies.
With the passing of this resolution, the 100th session of Student Government came to a close.
Consent Agenda
Four bills were passed through the Senate’s Consent Agenda, with entirely internal functions. SB 123 - The Appointments Processes Update Act moves responsibilities regarding appointments to a Committee on Appointments. SB 124 - The Absence Forgiveness Codification Act formalizes absence forgiveness policies, while SB 125 - The Committee Clarification Act clarifies roles of members within legislative committees. Similarly, GB 128 - Public Affairs Committee Roles Act adds specific roles within the Public Affairs Committee.
End of Session Awards
Outstanding Senator of the Year - Molly Vanhoy
Outstanding New Senator of the Year - Thomas Walsh
Outstanding Committee of the Year - Government Relations and Oversight
Outstanding Special Committee of the 99th Session - Committee on Constitution Article Number Three