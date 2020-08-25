Starting Monday, Student Government opened applications for students to run for 17 available seats in Student Senate. Each fall, NC State students have the opportunity to run for the following positions:
First-year Student Senate (10 seats)
First-year Graduate and Lifelong Education Student Senate (3 seats)
The following seats are also open for fall 2020:
College of Design (2 seats)
College of Education (2 seats)
First-year and transfer students are eligible to run for a first-year Student Senate seat if this is their first fall semester enrolled at NC State.
To run for a Student Senate seat, interested students should complete the Intent to Run form by Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Visit the Student Government website to view the fall 2020 election timeline and checklist.