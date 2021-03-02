On Tuesday, March 2, NC State announced that all faculty, staff and student workers who work in person on campus will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 3. Vaccinations will not be required, but they are highly encouraged for all eligible employees. All employees who are eligible for the vaccine starting March 3 can get vaccinated at a local vaccination site.
NC State plans to begin distributing vaccines the week of March 22 at Talley Student Union. Eligible personnel can make vaccination appointments at NC State starting that week, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preregistration for vaccinations will begin the week of March 8. More information regarding vaccination appointments will become available in the coming days.
The University intends to administer 300 vaccinations daily in accordance with state guidelines. Priority will be given to faculty, student workers (including graduate assistants, resident advisers and teaching assistants) and staff over the age of 65; those with medical conditions that are considered at a high risk for COVID-19; and employees who are designated in group 1 within college and who are working on campus and are required to engage in face-to-face interactions because of their roles in the workplace. The remaining essential personnel will be vaccinated in the next tier.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you are unsure of your eligibility, visit the Find My Vaccine Group website for more information. If you are currently eligible to get a vaccine, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool for more information about local availability.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.