On Sept. 16, 2020, the second annual Day of Giving, over $23 million was raised for a range of campus organizations and entities, with over 8,000 gifts made in total by alumni, parents, friends and supporters of NC State.
The campuswide philanthropic initiative was led by the Office of Annual Giving in University Development. Jim Broschart, associate vice chancellor for University Development, said that approximately $13.2 million was raised during the 2019 Day of Giving.
“This year we raised $23.2 million,” Broschart said. “Really a resounding success...and to think that’s when there's so much going on in the world that is personal and that is emotional, people pause and really take time for NC State and show how they feel about NC State and the current opportunities for students. It's really amazing.”
Broschart said that more than $5 million was raised for need-based scholarships during the Day of Giving.
“We are fundraising during challenging times and there are a lot of people out there who have economic challenges,” Broschart said. “We are asking people to give who are able to give, and that's a distinction that we always make: giving as a choice.”
Broschart said the Day of Giving focused on four main areas this year: the Student Emergency Fund, the Diversity and Equity Fund, the Extraordinary Opportunity Scholarship Initiative and the Chancellor's Innovation Fund.
The Inter-Residence Council (IRC) made a $5,000 donation to the Student Emergency Fund during the Day of Giving, with plans to donate to this campus resource initiated by the 2019-2020 IRC executive board said Isabella Forst, current IRC president. She said that after the closing of university housing, IRC wanted to positively contribute to the residential population, even though most residents are no longer on campus.
“We wanted to shift our focus as an organization from a programming organization to more of an advocacy-based organization,” former IRC President Noah Grady said. “We took a portion of our fundraising money from on-campus market, which was about $5,000, and gave it to the Student Emergency Fund.”
McKenzy Heavlin, former IRC Vice president of media and marketing and current student body vice president, said IRC chose to give to the Student Emergency Fund because the funds will be delegated directly to students in need.
“It was one of the most flexible forms that directly benefits students,” Heavlin said. “If we were to give that to some other area of the University, with the strict finance codes and regulations...it's very difficult to get that money back into students' hands.”
Melanie Flowers, former IRC national communication coordinator and current student body president, said she has heard the controversy among students about the Day of Giving this year, but believes that the shift in advertising and fundraising efforts from current students to alumni has made the impact of the event worthwhile.
“A lot of that money goes into scholarships, and now more than ever, families that face financial hardships are going to need even more support to bring their high school seniors into college,” Flowers said. “There are some students who might find the ad frustrating or unwelcoming, but there are also alumni who are still weathering the pandemic who are more than willing to get back to their alma mater, and I think that's really the goal Day of Giving this year.”