On June 22, students created a petition in response to an alleged change in UNC Greensboro’s 2020-21 Housing Agreement. The petition states that all UNC System students living on campus will not get refunds in the event they are forced to move out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Donna McGalliard, executive director for university housing, this is not what NC State’s housing addendum states.
NC State’s COVID-19 addendum to the 2020-21 Housing Agreement reads:
20. COVID-19
NC State and resident acknowledge the ongoing possibility of restrictions for on-campus housing due to the COVID-19 virus. Notwithstanding anything in this Agreement to the contrary, NC State may adjust the agreement schedules contained in Section 3.5 or temporarily close housing facilities as necessary in NC State's sole discretion to preserve the health and safety of residents and the campus community. NC State's total liability in such cases shall be limited to issuing pro rata refunds or credits for such periods that residents are prohibited from residing in university housing unless otherwise directed by the UNC System.
In the event NC State requires resident to vacate university housing, resident will be responsible for removing all valuable personal items at that time. In certain circumstances, NC State may remove possessions and/or furnishings from housing units in order for those units to be used for other emergency purposes. NC State will not be responsible for loss or damage to resident's personal items that must be moved and stored in such instances.