This is a developing story and will be updated as information from NC State officials becomes available. Be sure to follow @NCSUTechnician on Twitter for immediate updates.
7:55 p.m. update:
Student Body President Melanie Flowers sent out a HOWL to the student body expressing her disappointment in student responsibility related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[Over the summer,] we advocated so much for accommodations to be made for students when they return to campus,” Flowers said. “There was a lot of time put into the plans to make campus a safe place. For students to not comply or attempt to comply as best as they can, completely dissolves all of the effort from admin and students that went into trying to keep us here.”
Flowers said she hopes UNC-CH’s decision will set a precedent for the Board of Governors to allow individual campuses to make decisions based on what is best for their students.
According to Flowers, an emergency Student Senate meeting is being called for Thursday, Aug. 20.
7:30 p.m. update:
According to Kulikowksi, the COVID-19 test numbers on the Protect the Pack website are only those administered at Student Health Services. The University continues to rely on students, faculty and staff to self-report COVID-19 test results, but will not make those positive COVID-19 results public.
“We have data on those who have self-reported but it is not available to the public at this time,” Kulikowksi said in an email.
Technician also reached out to Director and Medical Director of Student Health Services Dr. Julie Casani, but she was not available for comment.
This is a developing story.
6:40 p.m. update:
Mick Kulikowksi, assistant director for news and national media coordinator at NC State, said there is currently no plan for NC State to move to all-online classes.
In addition to Kulikowksi, Technician has reached out to five different university officials for comment and the UNC System’s Board of Governors, though none were available for comment. Officials contacted include those in charge of University Housing, Division of Academic and Student Affairs and University Communications.
On Monday evening, Kulikowski provided the following statement, via email, to Technician on behalf of NC State.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the Pack and we expect the members of our community to do their part to help keep our community safe,” the statement reads. “Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain low, around 1% of those tested at our Student Health Services in the past week. There are not plans at this time to move all of NC State's classes online, however, the university is closely tracking the impact of the virus and will make decisions going forward based on protecting the health of our students, staff and faculty.”
Technician has also reached out to Fraternity and Sorority Life in regards to the potential impact moving all classes online and reducing the number of students on campus may have on Greek life. FSL has yet to respond to Technician.
Technician is in the process of reaching out to Director and Medical of Student Health Dr. Julie Casani about the situation, and expects an update from Student Body President Melanie Flowers later this evening.
This story is still developing
Original Story
UNC-Chapel Hill announced classes are transitioning to an all-online format starting Wednesday, and that it will “greatly reduce residence hall occupancy.” The moves come after UNC-CH’s latest update reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Over the past week, UNC-CH has identified COVID-19 clusters in three residence halls and a fraternity house.
The university is down to four quarantine rooms, reflecting 5.5% of its total capacity, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. According to the release, there are 177 students in isolation and 349 students in quarantine.
*Editor's Note: On Tuesday, Aug. 18, this article was updated to change the date of an emergency meeting being held by Student Senate. Melanie Flowers said the meeting had been moved to Thursday.