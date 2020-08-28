Students will be able to change or cancel their meal plans until Sept. 15. If they cancel their plans, they will receive prorated refunds.
According to University Dining’s website, The meal plans that will be refunded include the Dining Hall Plan, Flex Plan and Flex Plus Plan. The amount refunded is calculated based on the number of days the plan was available and used by the student, starting from the first day a student used the plan up to the day they requested a cancellation.
For block meal plans like Block 170 and Athletic plans, refunds are given based on the amount of unused meals divided by the total number of meals on the plan.
Refunds for Commuter and Dining Dollars are from the remaining balance of the current semester, this does not include any amount rolled over from previous semesters.
If students wish to cancel or change their plans after the Sept. 15 deadline, students should contact the Wolfpack One Card office.