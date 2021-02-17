On Feb. 17, Protect the Pack released an update stating testing will no longer be available at the Dan Allen Parking Deck as of Friday, Feb. 22. New testing locations will be opening on this date at the College of Veterinary Medicine and the Centennial Textile C-Store.
The update also stated Protect the Pack is currently processing about 11,000 COVID-19 tests a week, with a current percentage rate of positive cases being less than 2%.
Overall, Protect the Pack has processed more than 56,000 tests since Jan 1.
Additionally, the University updated the NC State’s COVID-19 dashboard, which will provide more context about the situation on campus. The dashboard will now track data such as weekly testing rates, rates of positive cases and quarantine and isolation data for the community. This information will be updated daily on weekdays.
For the most updated information regarding COVID-19 testing locations, hours of operation, vaccination details and other information, please visit the Protect the Pack website.