On Thursday, Aug. 6, Student Government held its 10th annual Respect the Pack event, highlighting free speech and how it interacts with NC State, specifically at the Free Expression Tunnel.
The event, held over Zoom, started off with opening speeches by McKenzy Heavlin, student body vice president and a third-year studying electrical engineering; Katelyn McInerney, social justice chair at Hillel at NC State and a fourth-year studying genetics and statistics; Katie Shaffer, a fourth-year studying materials sciences and engineering and member of oSTEM, a professional organization for LGBT+ students in STEM fields; and Kita Adams, a fourth-year studying psychology and director of University Affairs.
Heavlin said the Free Expression Tunnel is one of the most notable locations of free speech on NC State’s campus. The tunnel was built in 1967 to be a space for students to freely express themselves and is usually painted with club advertisements, murals or motivating quotes. Heavlin said there have been instances of hate speech, derogatory slurs and death threats to marginalized communities.
“To speak on the tunnel and skip this disgusting aspect would be ignoring the complex history of this space in relation to freedom of speech,” Heavlin said.
Heavlin said he encourages all NC State students to speak out, seek change and hold their community to a higher standard against hate speech.
McInerney spoke about how many Jewish students face microaggressions, despite universities striving to be safe and inclusive. In May 2019, a swastika and other anti-Semitic messages were spray-painted in the Free Expression Tunnel.
“The onus is on each of us to recognize and call out microaggressions and threats to ensure that isolated events don’t become patterns,” McInerney said.
Shaffer also discussed microaggressions students in the LGBTQ+ community face at NC State. She relayed her own experiences, saying that she has seen various microaggressions towards LGBTQ+ students at NC State.
Adams talked about the effect the Free Expression Tunnel has had on the Black community, especially earlier this year, when many hateful, racist messages were painted in the Free Expression Tunnel. She said that while the University encourages respect and learning in free speech, hate speech is still protected on campus.
Adams added that protected hate speech can hinder marginalized communities from showing up in any space, can contribute to a decreased retention rate of those students on campus and can leave a bad impression of the University on others.
“Free speech does not mean freedom from consequences, but we are in a time, especially today, where hateful ideologies are now being considered as valid political opinions,” Adams said. “As the University Affairs director of Student Government and as a Black student pursuing an education on this campus, I want this university and this campus to feel like home. For this to happen, not only should the University continue to create Black forums where Black students’ voices are heard, but work to make sure those voices aren’t being lost in a void.”
Adams also encouraged students to support the Petition For the Advancement and Support of Black Life of Campus, which demands several changes from NC State administrators in order to support Black students at the University.
After the speeches, attendees could choose between three different breakout sessions: “The Freedom of Hate Speech; a Call for Civil Dialogue,” “2017 Brave New Voices - Chicago ‘America’s Next Top Model’” and “Allyship is the Key to Social Justice.”
Chancellor Randy Woodson and Student Body President Melanie Flowers, a fourth-year studying communication, gave closing speeches to the event attendees.
Woodson discussed institutionalized racism evident in the U.S., North Carolina and even at NC State. Woodson encouraged students to visit the Diversity landing page on NC State’s website to understand what the University is doing to address institutionalized racism on campus and make NC State a more inclusive and welcoming place.
Flowers encouraged students to listen and empathize with each other.
“As you embark on this very unique semester, listen and learn from those around you,” Flowers said. “Especially those who hold identities that you might not share. This is a community that can lean on each other, but we are vulnerable when we aren’t informed on the experiences of those around us.”
Flowers said students will have an impact on NC State based on how they interact with the other students. She said if students can listen to each other and move throughout the community with empathy, “we will respect the Pack.”
A recording of the Respect the Pack event is available for students to watch.