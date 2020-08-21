On Aug. 20, Student Government held an emergency Student Senate meeting at 7:30 p.m., after various reports of outrage over the University’s response to COVID-19. The meeting was meant to address various concerns raised by both senators, students and guests, as well as fast-track two proposed pieces of legislation in order to address these concerns.
The emergency meeting first held a Q&A with university administration leaders, including Chancellor Randy Woodson and Provost Warwick Arden. Attending senators and guests were able to ask questions for an extended hour-long period regarding the University’s decision to move online, the lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 data provided by the University and University Housing refunds. A detailed description of the answered questions can be found here.
Various attendees expressed disappointment and frustration over university response during the open floor comments from the student body after the Q&A. Some students also expressed disappointment over the way SG handled the questions, stating that the Q&A was not correctly handled and that crucial questions were not answered.
Shelby Grace Westbrook, a third-year studying parks, recreation and tourism management, said the University was careless in its decisions to reopen during the fall.
“I would just like to say that a lot of the questions in the meeting tonight were not directly answered at all, and I feel like a lot of the questions directly affecting the day-to-day life of students have not been fully addressed,” Westbrook said. “Like, what is the likelihood that we’re going to stay in our housing for the rest of the semester? It’s not easy to find housing at the drop of a hat, and we wanna know if we should be looking for a place or not.”
Zachary Winstead, a third-year studying political science, said he and many other students felt that the University exploited them for money.
“Honestly, I think there’s just a general consensus among a lot of people in the UNC System, not only at NC State but in other UNC colleges, that we’re basically being used for money at this point for the universities to secure what down payment they got from our tuition,” Winstead said. “I do understand that the University is thinking about reimbursing us, but it’s also a bit shady how the University is going about things.”
Evan Curcio, a Ph.D. student in biomathematics and a Student Government senator, expressed disappointment over the Senate not further extending the Q&A session with university administrators beyond the 30 minutes further allotted.
“I’m a little bit disappointed with my colleagues for not extending the Q&A,” Curcio said. “As we got from a previous email, the information we received was that the chancellor hadn’t been in a Senate meeting with us for half a decade, and I think this was a really good opportunity to continue to ask questions to the administration.”
After the open floor comments for students ended, the emergency meeting transitioned to voting on fast-tracking Resolution 38, the COVID-19 University Response Act, and Resolution 39, the University Management of COVID-19 Act.
The first presented resolution, the COVID-19 University Response Act, passed the fast-track vote and received second readings. The second presented resolution, the University Management of COVID-19 Act, did not pass the majority fast-track vote and, therefore, did not receive second readings.
The COVID-19 University Response Act seeks to address the lackluster university response to COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the school, including the University’s sparse updates on clusters and cases, lack of enforcement for COVID-19 safety procedures and lack of regular testing available for students. The resolution asks for university administration to commit to guideline enforcement, increased transparency regarding COVID-19 campus updates and quarantine conditions, alongside converting more hybrid classes to remote-only formats.
Hassan Tahir, a fourth-year studying accounting, commented on his approval of the proposed resolution.
“The amendment discusses NC State revising its policy towards being more transparent towards testing results with coronavirus cases, helping students understand what policies are in place to keep them safe and what steps they need to take and need to plan for,” Tahir said. “I like what the proxy said right before me about this amendment being a very strong first step in resolving issues students have had with the University’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s handled student cases and student reporting.”
The second presented resolution, the University Management of COVID-19 Act, did not pass the majority fast-track vote, so it did not receive second readings. Both resolutions were initially pitched to be jointly fast-tracked but were split after the Senate voted against passing both resolutions.
The Senate was divided in their response, with exactly half of the present Senate voting against the passing of the COVID-19 University Response Act. Student Senate President Coleman Simpson, a second-year graduate student in agricultural and human sciences, passed the resolution as the tie-breaker.
Various senators expressed disapproval towards the lack of dissenting response, saying the meeting was disappointing.
“By refusing to pass anything, by refusing to amend anything, you are telling administration that there’s nothing that needs to be changed, and we are not doing our job advocating for students,” said Senator Thomas Walsh, a fourth-year studying business administration. “We had hundreds of students in the Zoom call and hundreds on Facebook. It seems very clear to me their beliefs on this issue, and while that might be different from what your personal beliefs are, we have to say something as a Senate.”
Senator Omar Jaramillo, a third-year studying agricultural education, expressed his decision on voting against the passed legislation due to his desire to further amendments in the resolution.
“That is one reason why someone — me — voted no, and we have to make sure people know it wasn’t just because of reasons that we’ve made up in our minds or we believe,” Jaramillo said. “We got to make sure we hear out people.”
The meeting ended with closing remarks by Simpson, who thanked students and senators for participating in the emergency meeting.
“I wanna say thank you to the students that came out and spoke,” Simpson said. “I know this was not the format a lot of people expected. We were very much building the plane as we were flying in this meeting, both from a timing perspective and from this being stuff we haven’t done before.”
For more information, visit the Student Government website.