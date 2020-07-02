Here is a list of Black-owned businesses in Raleigh that residents can support. This article includes businesses providing food, clothing, fitness, personal care and other businesses.
For more in-depth information on specific Black-owned business, check out Nubian Message’s new series, Black Business Highlight.
Food:
Alpha Dawgs: A hotdog restaurant with vegan options.
Baton Rouge Cuisine: A food truck that serves cajun style food.
Beans and Bubbles: A cafe with bubble tea.
Boss of Vegan: Causal restaurant serving vegan comfort food.
The Chocolate Boutique: A chocolate shop that also hosts chocolate parties.
Crema: A coffee shop that also serves ice cream, homemade soups and freshly made salads and sandwiches.
Cupcake Craze by Azaria: Sells personalized homemade desserts
Jack's Seafood Restaurant: Serves fried fish and chicken, as well as other traditional American soul food.
Jamaican Grille: Serves Jamacian classics like jerk chicken and oxtails.
Jamaica Jerk Masters: Another option for Jamaican food.
Jersey Mike's Subs: Creedmoor Rd. location.
Jonathan's Sports Lounge and Grille: Menu features traditional sports lounge foods like wings and ribeye, but also vegetarian options like the Beyond Burger and a PowerGrain bowl.
Kandy Apples by K: A shop that sells candy apples.
Kwench Juice Cafe: Serves acai bowls and raw juices.
Lee's Kitchen: Serves Jamacian food and classic Southern soul food.
Mum's Jamaican: Serves Jamacian dishes.
Oak City Fish and Chips: Two locations, one in Farmington Square and one in the Morgan Street Food Hall.
ORO Restaurant & Lounge: They cater to vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free needs.
Premier Cakes: A bakery that specializes in Southern, made-from-scratch, old-fashioned cakes and pies.
Rocket Fizz: A candy shop specializing in soda, candy and novelty items. Fayetteville Street location.
Sarge’s Chef on Wheels: Food truck that serves food with Asian/Caribbean flair.
Swahili Grill: Serves Kenyan cuisine.
Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery: Located in the North Carolina Museum of History.
Sweetheart Treats: A bakery where every dessert is customizable to suit dietary restrictions.
Uncorked: Shop and cafe with unique wines, craft beers and locally roasted coffee, as well as small plates.
Clothing:
Artikle 74 Clothing Company: Clothing shop.
Glenwood South Tailoring + Alterations: Offers alterations and personal styling.
Social Status: Men’s clothing store.
Fitness:
CORE Fitness Studio: Gym.
Find a Way Fitness: Gym.
The Tumble Gym at Falls River: Gymnastics center.
Personal care:
Adara Spa: Spa that offers facial, massages, waxing and more.
Blalock's Barber: Barbershop.
City Market Barber: Barbershop.
Nail Yeah: Nail salon with nontoxic nail polishes.
Other:
Balloonz: Balloon shop that also offers party rooms.
Carolina Elite Women's Care: Obstetrics and gynecology.
Elephant Movers: Moving company.
Holt Brothers Construction: Construction company.
The Zen Succulent: Sells succulents, air plants and terrariums as well as offers workshops.
Tamia’s Table: sells lead and nickel free jewelry
Teddy Bear Mobile: Mobile events truck with teddy bears.
For more information and ways to educate yourself or support the Black Lives Matter movement, here is Nubian Message’s running list of resources.