On Dec. 11, NC State announced on the Protect the Pack website that an off-campus COVID-19 cluster was identified at the Signature 1505 Apartment complex. This is the first off-campus COVID-19 cluster identified by NC State since Sept. 8 at The Station at Raleigh Apartment Complex.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a “cluster” is defined as five or more positive COVID-19 cases in close proximity.
All students who tested positive at Signature 1505 are currently isolating and the University is in direct contact with those who have had close contact with them for contact tracing.
NC State encourages all students who are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their doctor or Student Health Services, which is open for testing. Students can make an appointment at 919-515-2563.