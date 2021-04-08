Editor's note: This article contains mentions of violence and homicide.
Christina Matos, a 20-year-old Wake Technical Community College student who lived in Signature 1505 on Hillsborough Street, was found dead Sunday, April 4 inside her locked bedroom. Raleigh police arrested Matos’ roommate, 20-year-old Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez, on April 7 and charged him with murder in connection with Matos’ death.
According to ABC11, Hernandez-Mendez is being held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center and is scheduled to make his first appearance in front of a Wake district judge on Thursday, April 8.
Matos and Hernandez-Mendez graduated from Clayton High School together in 2020. However, Raleigh police has not announced a possible motive or how Matos was killed. Authorities discovered her body in her apartment after her parents called to report her missing, according to The News & Observer.
Matos’ funeral is planned for April 12, and a GoFundMe named “Justice for Christina Matos” was created to raise money for preparation for the ceremony.
On April 6, around 50 college-aged people gathered outside Signature 1505 to set up a memorial to remember Matos with flowers and candles. Some brought happy birthday balloons to the memorial in honor of her turning 20 over the past weekend.
“She made me proud,” Abraham Matos, the brother of Matos said in an interview with The News & Observer. “She turned her life around and did so much good and she was starting to become one of the most successful people in the family.”
Anyone with information regarding Matos’ death can call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or report a tip on the Raleigh CrimeStoppers website.
This is an evolving story, check back for more updates.