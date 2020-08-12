Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and may be disturbing for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.
In response to the accusations of sexual misconduct against former Raleigh City Council representative Saige Martin and the new Title IX regulations, students should have the resources to respond to incidents of sexual misconduct. David Elrod, the associate vice provost for the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity (OIED), explained who can report, how to report and what happens after you report an incident of sexual misconduct at NC State, as well as the resources that are available to students who experience sexual misconduct.
Filing a report
According to Elrod, most reports of sexual misconduct on campus come through the online complaint form on the OIED website and the Student Conduct website. Both options will connect students with the resources they need to decide how they will go about their report.
Janine Kossen, the associate director for Interpersonal Violence Services at the Women’s Center, said if a student wants help filling out the report, survivor advocates at the Women’s Center will sit down with a student and help them fill out the report.
After a report is filed
After a report is filed, OIED will contact the student and walk them through their options, according to Elrod. A student can then decide if they want to start a formal investigation or an informal resolution.
Kossen said an informal resolution could be reaching out to the harasser and asking them to stop, or they will have to launch a formal investigation. Student Conduct can also issue a no-contact order, which says neither party can communicate with the other in any form.
“All of that can happen once a report is filed just to assess what a student is interested in,” Kossen said. “Do they want an investigation that could go to a hearing? Do they want an educational talk? Do they want just a no-contact order? Do they need accommodations through faculty? All of that is part of their initial intake with the student to talk them through the process and figure out what they are interested in.”
What happens when a student calls the sexual assault helpline?
The sexual assault helpline is managed between the Women’s Center, the GLBT Center and the Counseling Center, according to Kossen. Calling the helpline does not file a report of sexual misconduct or start an investigation. Kossen said the helpline is typically used by students who have recently been assaulted, just left the location of their assault or are looking for somebody to accompany them to the hospital to get a rape kit done.
“We’ll connect them, within business hours the next day or the next couple of days, with our broader suite of services, which includes emotional support resources, emergency housing and academic accommodations,” Kossen said.
The helpline is monitored 24/7 by trained survivor advocates from the Women’s Center and GLBT Center. The Counseling Center monitors the helpline after hours.
Providing resources
Elrod said the most important thing in any case of sexual misconduct is that students know what resources they have available to them. The idea is students shouldn’t have to speak with someone in order to access resources.
When an individual files a complaint with the office on their own behalf or on the behalf of someone else, the first step is to get in contact with the impacted party and have those resources on the front side in case they decide not to further engage with the office.
After a student files through OIED, the office will reach out to them once a week for three weeks so the student knows the University is there for them, without overburdening them, according to Elrod.
After report is received
After OIED receives a report, the complainant can meet with an Equal Opportunity and Equity officer virtually to discuss measures that are available to them, regardless if they decide to pursue a formal complaint, according to Elrod.
Preliminary review
If a student chooses not to proceed with a formal complaint, they will complete the preliminary review process, which means that no investigation will take place, and the information the complainant presents will be accepted as true. From there, the officer will decide if the incident violates a constitution of the University’s non-discrimination and harassment policy, according to Elrod.
After the preliminary review with an informal complaint, there are two results. If the situation would constitute a violation of the non-discrimination and harassment policy, they can proceed forward with the complaint. If the incident does not constitute a violation of the policy, then the office will provide support options for the complainant, according to Elrod.
“If it would not constitute a violation, it doesn’t mean that we can’t still provide supportive options,” Elrod said. “It can’t still mean that we can’t provide educational conversations with individuals; it just doesn’t rise to a level where it would fall under our policy.”
What if the incident involves a faculty or staff member?
Elrod said if the incident involves a faculty or staff member, the report will not go through Student Conduct. However, the caveat for such situations is teaching assistants (TAs). If a TA was involved in an incident while acting as a student, then the report would fall under Student Conduct because the incident is student-based. However, if the TA did something in their role as an employee, the incident becomes employee-based conduct which follows a different process. The same circumstances apply to Resident Advisors (RAs), who have dual roles.
The Title IX office is currently changing its regulations as to what would result in these situations.
The current process would require an investigative report where the investigator determines if an employee violated the policy and shares that finding with the department. In the new process, the investigator would gather information to determine if the incident falls under Title IX and conduct a live hearing.
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, sexual violence or stalking and are in need of advocacy services, the NC State Women’s Center has trained advocates available to offer crisis intervention, emotional support, resources and referrals. Students can contact the 24/7 Sexual Assault Helpline at 919-515-4444 or ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu to be connected with an advocate.
Advocacy services through the NC State Women's Center are available for all students, inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations. For more information on advocacy services, please visitgo.ncsu.edu/supportsurvivors. You may also visitgo.ncsu.edu/safe for additional information on resources and reporting options.