Students and parents move belongings back to their cars during an early move-out for students on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Thurman drive. Students were informed earlier on March 17 that the campus would be moving to minimal operations and that dorms would be closing until further notice in an attempt to safeguard against and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On April 29, University Housing announced that students are required to move out from May 1-10.