Student Media will host four public advisory board meetings to interview future outlet leader applicants for the 2021-2022 academic year for WKNC, the Student Media business office, Nubian Message and Technician. The virtual meetings will be held from Feb. 15-18.
The broadcast media advisory board will meet first via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. to interview WKNC general manager candidate Maddie Jennette. The advisory board includes media industry and other professionals, members of the Student Media Board of Directors, the current general manager, the station adviser and two student representatives from the WKNC staff.
The business office advisory board will meet via Google Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to interview business office general manager candidate Jonny Zemola. The business office advisory board includes sales professionals, members of the Student Media Board of Directors, the current general manager and the business office adviser.
The newspaper advisory board will meet via Google Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. to interview Nubian Message editor-in-chief candidate Andrea Alford. The group will also meet on Thursday, Feb. 18 to interview three Technician editor-in-chief applicants: Caryl Espinoza Jaen, Jaylan Harrington and Tristan Tucker. The newspaper advisory board includes local media professionals, members of the Student Media Board of Directors, the current editors-in-chief and the editorial adviser.
The annual publications advisory board, which interviews candidates for the literary and arts magazine Windhover and the yearbook Agromeck, will be setting a meeting for late February.
Each advisory board will make a recommendation to the full Student Media Board of Directors at its March 2 meeting to hire the candidates, hire with conditions or reopen applications. The Student Media Board will then make final hiring decisions.
All meetings are open to the public. To get a link to any meeting, contact Student Media Director Patrick Neal at pcneal@ncsu.edu.
Students who are interested in serving on the Student Media Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 school year should read more about the positions and apply during the Student Government spring election.