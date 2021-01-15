Last week, NC State administration announced that the investigation into Chadwick Seagraves, a desktop support manager in the Office of Information Technology with alleged ties to the Proud Boys, found a lack of significant allegations against the employee. In response to the announcement, Student Body President Melanie Flowers passed Executive Order No. 5 on Jan. 15, establishing a Student Government (SG) Freeze Out Protest at Stafford Commons on Jan. 19 from 12 to 5 p.m.
The executive order allows for students to express their concerns and discontent for the University’s decision regarding Seagraves, as well as serve as a reminder that the student body of NC State stands in opposition to white supremacy.
“...Student Government is committed to ensuring that these individuals can collectively voice their opinion,” the executive order states. “The SG Freeze Out Protest allows our community to process and reflect on how these actions and events impact our community and how we can move forward.”
The executive order establishes a five-hour window, including both virtual and in-person options, for community members to complete four objectives: process and reflect, uphold community standards, direct action and initiate change.
“The SG Freeze Out Protest will serve as a reminder, commitment, and pledge to address and respond to these acts on our campus, city, state, and country,” the executive order states.
Additionally, the executive order calls for Seagraves to publicly denounce white supremacy, as well as his immediate resignation. In the executive order, Flowers said she hopes that the protest will allow NC State community members to live up to their shared values of diversity, equity and inclusion.
SG encourages all community members to join the protest on Jan. 19 from 12 to 5 p.m. but reminds the community that the SG Freeze Out will operate in accordance with NC State and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
More information will be available at a later date.