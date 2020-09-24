In an email sent to the NC State community Thursday, Sept. 24, NC State reported a $75.4 million, or 61%, loss of revenue so far this semester as a result of the decline in use of on-campus auxiliary services by students, faculty and staff. On-campus auxiliary units include University Housing, NC State Dining, NCSU Transportation and the McKimmon Center for Extension and Continuing Education.
According to the email, the University cannot use tuition and fees to make up for loss of revenue from auxiliary units. Auxiliary units are also consolidating services; reducing hours; closing facilities; enacting hiring, traveling and spending freezes; renegotiating service contracts; and transitioning from in-person services to online services when possible.
The email also said some auxiliary units may implement temporary furloughs and salary reductions in addition to cutting operational hours
University Human Resources has developed a support program for impacted employees in each auxiliary unit, including a furlough-based programs webpage, a furlough-based program support call center, virtual support consultation appointments and information sessions for furloughed employees.