Just before 9 p.m. on Monday evening, ME Valentine Drive was sealed off by Raleigh and NC State University police between Stanhope Student Apartments and Valentine Commons. Roughly half a dozen Raleigh and University police cars were on the scene.
For a time, Valentine Commons residents were unable to use the front door of the building and had to use the side entrance by Dan Allen Drive. However, as of 9:18 p.m, ME Valentine Drive has reopened to foot traffic but not vehicles, and there are cones blocking the entrance of the Stanhope parking deck.
The reason for police presence is still currently unknown.
This is a developing situation and updates will be added to this article as more information becomes available.