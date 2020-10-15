Am I registered to vote?
Scan the blue QR code to see if you are registered to vote in North Carolina. It’ll also provide a sample ballot for your precinct, as well as your Election Day polling location. If you think you’re registered outside of North Carolina, visit Vote.org to check.
How do I register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina has already passed. However, eligible voters may still register to vote and vote on the same day during the one-stop early voting period. If you’re living on or near campus, Talley Student Union is one of the sites that is offering one-stop early voting. It begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31. If you’re going to take advantage of one-stop voting, you must have any of the following documents for proof of residence:
North Carolina driver’s license
Other photo ID issued by a government agency
A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, etc. that shows your name and address
A current college/university photo ID card paired with proof of campus residency
What state do I register under if I’m living on/near campus but am an out-of-state student?
You have the option of registering to vote either in your home state or the state in which you attend college. If you register as a North Carolina resident, you have the option of voting in person. If you register in your home state and you currently reside in North Carolina, you will have to submit an absentee ballot according to your home state’s rules and deadlines.
When is my last day to request an absentee ballot? How does it work?
If you’re registered to vote in another state, scan the red QR below to determine what the deadline is for your state of residence. If you’re registered to vote in North Carolina, you can request a ballot online. The deadline to submit a request is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
There are several ways to return your absentee ballot. If you choose to mail it in, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3. If you choose to drop it off in person, it must be received at your county board of elections by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 or at any early voting site in your county during voting hours. Keep in mind that if you decide to drop it off at an early voting site, you must wait in line with the other voters — there is no “drop-off box” for your ballot. You cannot drop off your ballot at polling places on Election Day.
If I request an absentee ballot, can I change my mind and vote in person?
If you are registered to vote in North Carolina, you may request an absentee ballot then change your mind about using it and vote in person. As long as you do not submit your absentee ballot, you may vote in person either during the early voting period or on Election Day.
When is early voting?
Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 15 and ends Saturday, Oct. 31. Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county — Talley Student Union being one of them. Visit wakegov.com for the early voting locations, days and hours in Wake County.
Where do I vote on Election Day? When do the polls open and close?
On Election Day, you must vote at your precinct’s polling location. The polls across North Carolina will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If you are in line at your voting location by 7:30 p.m., you will be able to vote.
Where is my polling place?
If you’re registered as a North Carolina resident, find it by scanning the green QR code.
What should I bring to vote?
You do not need voter identification in North Carolina if you are already registered. However, if you are planning to register during the one-stop voting period, you will need some form of government identification — look under “How do I register to vote?” for the list of accepted identification.
Do I need to wear a mask?
Masks are not required within polling places as there is no national mask mandate, but it is strongly recommended. Free masks will be available at all polling sites.
What can I not bring with me in the voting booth? What can I bring with me?
In North Carolina, you cannot take pictures or videos or talk, text or email in the voting booth. However, you may use your phone to look at a voting guide or some similar material in the voting booth. If you would like to write down the candidates you’re voting for on a slip of paper and take it into the booth, that is acceptable as well.