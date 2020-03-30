Partial refunds for housing and dining services are set to be issued to students, according to an email sent out Monday, March 30 by NC State Emergency Management and Mission Continuity. Individual costs per student will be calculated and announced in the next few weeks.
It is uncertain whether Dining Dollars, which are typically non-refundable, will be included.
This move is a part of the UNC System’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by removing as many students as possible from campus, which involved shutting down most residence halls and dining facilities. In a Board of Governors meeting March 30, Interim President of the UNC System Bill Roper announced that refunds would be permitted.
UNC-Chapel Hill similarly announced housing and dining refunds.
This is an evolving story. Check back for more in-depth information.