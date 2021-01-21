Student Government (SG) returned from winter break with preparations for the upcoming spring 2021 elections as well as several senators’ resignations and reprimandations.
The meeting began with the confirmation of resignations regarding four senators: Candace Bowden, a third-year studying business administration; Megan Yaffey, a Ph.D. student in chemical engineering; Morgan Miller, a third-year studying chemical engineering; and Rita Bardon, who recently graduated with a degree in textile technology;
Following the confirmation of resignations, Student Body Treasurer Garrison Seitz, a fourth-year studying civil engineering, announced the budget process for the 101st session of the Student Senate is beginning as the spring 2021 SG election approaches. Additionally, Student Body President Melanie Flowers, a fourth-year studying communication, gave her report, stating the Board of Governors meeting discussed potential adjustments made to student activities fees.
“Right now the committee is considering adjusting the student activities fee to be an optional thing, so you would select what fees you wanted to pay into,” Flowers said. “The Council of Student Body Presidents were at the meeting in support of keeping the student activities fee as it is because these pay for the resources that make our NC State community what it is. Also, because it’s a required fee, it goes into our financial aid, and so students who are supported financially in that way have access to all of these resources.”
After Flower’s report, Board of Elections (BOE) Chair Banks Peete, a third-year studying nuclear engineering, announced that books are open for the spring 2021 elections. In preparation for the elections, Peete was reconfirmed in his position as BOE chair through the SR 86 legislation.
SR 86 - Peete Chair of the Board of Elections Reconfirmation Act - Passed
This legislation was passed in preparation for the spring 2021 Student Senate elections. Peete was reconfirmed in his position with 59 affirmative votes, resulting in a unanimous passing of the act.
SR 92 - Finan Reprimand Act - Passed
Sen. Abby Finan, a third-year studying computer science, accrued eight absences from various Student Senate affiliated meetings in the 100th Session of SG. The Senate voted with 51 affirmative and seven negative votes to reprimand Sen. Finan.
SR 91 - Gaster Expulsion Act - Passed
Sen. Brooks Gaster, a fourth-year studying history and economics, accumulated 18 absences by missing several biweekly Student Senate meetings and finance committee meetings.
Sen. Sara Luber, a second-year studying political science, sponsored this legislation calling for Sen. Gaster’s expulsion.
The Senate passed the Gaster Expulsion Act unanimously with 58 affirmative votes.
FB 81 - Transfer Appropriations Fund Act - Passed
This bill was introduced with the goal of allocating unused SG funds from the fall 2020 semester into the spring break 2021 appropriations cycle. With 60 affirmative votes, the act was passed by the Senate unanimously.
FB 88 - DEI Training Funding Act - Passed
DEI Training is a program offered through the University for students, and it equips learners with the information and skills necessary to create a respectful and welcoming environment for everyone. The DEI Training Funding Act was created with the intent to emphasize diversity, equality and inclusion through implementing a requirement by NC State that all student organization leaders complete an annual training focused on diversity and inclusion.
Flowers vouched for the bill and urged the Senate to vote in the affirmative.
“This is an incredibly exciting bill, and also a very, very important one,” Flowers said. “The DEI training is something that Student Government has a long history of advocating for. This bill specifically is looking to fund the graduate students who would be facilitating this training.”
The DEI Training Funding Act passed unanimously with 60 affirmative votes.
FB 96 - Dairy Science Club at NC State Finance Allocation Act - Passed
The Dairy Science Club at NC State requested $2,000 to help fund fundraisers and contribute towards the cost for an ADSA conference in the spring. The finance committee voted to partially fund the club’s request, resulting in the Senate providing $1,075 to the Dairy Science Club to cover ADSA conference expenses and dues from the Finance Committee Disbursements Line Item.
With 57 affirmative votes and two negative votes, this bill was enacted.
The Student Senate will meet again on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.