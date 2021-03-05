On March 3, Student Government (SG) held a Senate meeting, which began with a presentation from Feed the Pack, NC State’s food pantry. Keya Pothireddy, a second-year studying economics and secretary of Feed the Pack, presented on the impact of COVID-19 on Feed the Pack’s outcomes and reach in the community.
In 2019, Pothireddy reported, the food pantry received approximately 50,000 pounds of food in donations and distributed about 40,000 pounds of food. In 2020, the food pantry gave out over 115,000 pounds of food and received 80,000 pounds of food in donations. As a result, Feed the Pack used funds totaling over $20,000 from their organization’s financial account to make up the difference.
“Now, on average, we spend about $600 to $650 a week to bring in enough food to the pantry to meet the needs of the patrons that visit us every week,” Pothireddy said.
According to Pothireddy, students can assist Feed the Pack’s food pantry by donating food or time. Their Amazon wishlist is also open for donations. More information about how to get involved with and help support Feed the Pack can be found on the organization’s website.
Legislation Passed
R 114 - The Increasing Accessibility in Online Classes Act - Passed
This legislation was created to call for all virtually hosted courses to be encouraged to include accommodations that increase accessibility for all students regardless of their ability. This act also wants to encourage all faculty and instructors to use the Accessibility in the Classroom program in order to learn how to create more accessible courses. Additionally, this act called on the University to publicly renew its commitment to accessibility. With 59 affirmative votes and zero negative votes, the act passed.
FB 126 - TAGS Funding Act - Passed
This legislation allocated $1,000 from the Finance Committee Disbursement line for the Textile Association of Graduate Students to fund their end-of month snack giveaway and care packages. This act passed with 58 affirmative votes and zero negative votes.
R 130 - Alternative Transportation Accessibility Act - Passed
R 130 was created to raise awareness for the issue of Lime scooters and bicycles being left in locations such as in the middle of sidewalks, near entrances to buildings, in the middle of intersection cutouts and in front of accessibility ramps. This act called upon NCSU Transportation to partner with Lime in order to address the accessibility barriers and issues caused by discarded scooters and bicycles. With 58 affirmative votes and one negative vote, this act passed.
R 131 - The Food and Housing Call to Action Reaffirmation Act - Passed
This act was created to raise awareness for the increase of COVID-19-related food and housing insecurity facing students and to bring it to the attention of university leadership and administration. This legislation passed with 58 positive votes and zero negative votes.