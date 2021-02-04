The Feb. 3 Student Government (SG) meeting included the passing of The Better Breaks Act, which was created to voice the opinions of the student body regarding the spring 2021 academic schedule. This piece of legislation was created amidst confusion regarding wellness days and concerns of assignments and exams being due during these breaks.
“The goal of this is to bring it to Faculty Senate, staff senate, [the Department of Academic and Student Affairs], all of the relevant organizations, WellRec, and just really work with them to get these wellness days respected, honored and as beneficial for students as we can,” said Legislative Secretary Thomas Jackson.
Additionally, Margery Overton, senior vice provost for institutional strategy and analysis, and Kelly Wick, director of special projects and planning, introduced NC State’s proposed vision, values and strategic plan goals for 2021-2030. The entire executive summary created by the Strategic Planning Executive Steering Committee can be found here.
Legislation Passed
R 102 - The Better Breaks Act - Passed
The Better Breaks Act was created to voice student concerns with the alternative spring 2021 semester schedule, specifically focusing on the occurrence of four nonconsecutive wellness days in place of a traditional spring break, which is six total days of break. This act called upon the University to finetune the breaks scheduled for spring 2021 so that they will be more beneficial to students, faculty and staff. The proposed resolution to this issue included three different tiers of scenarios created by SG, as seen in the legislation’s original document:
“Traditional Spring Break with 2 weeks afterwards acting as a quarantine period where all classes shall be online, and students must submit a negative COVID test to HealthyPack Portal in order to come back to campus
“Six Wellness Days in total divided into three sets of two paired days spread throughout the semester
“Six total singular Wellness Days”
Along with the proposed scenarios, the act also proposed two options for changes to be made to the Feb. 9 wellness day. These changes included specifying the hours of the wellness day, and the two options are:
No assignments due after 12 a.m. on Feb. 8.
No assignments due before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Or:
No assignments due after 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.
No assignments due before 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.
This act passed with 57 affirmative votes and zero negative votes.
SR 98 - Jacob Best Reprimand Act - Passed
This legislation was created in response to Sen. Jacob Best, a second-year studying polymer and color chemistry, accruing five absences in the 100th Senate Session. With 47 affirmative votes, 17 negative votes and one abstention, this legislation was passed.
SR 99 - Mayce Mattox Reprimand Act - Failed
This legislation was created in response to Sen. Mayce Mattox, a third-year studying genetics, accruing five absences in the 100th Senate Session. With 18 affirmative votes, 35 negative votes and five abstentions, this act was not passed.
FB 104 - Solar Car Team at NC State Finance Allocation Act - Passed
This act, which was voted on by the Finance Committee, was made with the intent for the Student Senate to provide $5,750 in funds to the NC State Solar Car Team to cover participation fees for the Formula Sun Grand Prix. With eight affirmative votes and zero negative votes from the Finance Committee, this act was passed.
GB 101 - Refining the Treasury Act - Passed
The Refining the Treasury Act was sponsored by Student Body Treasurer Garrison Seitz, a fourth-year studying civil engineering, with the intent of reforming the treasury branch by amending Chapter 5 of the Student Body Statutes, thus making it more user-friendly and providing clarity on the duties of the treasury branch for future treasurers. This act passed with 59 affirmative votes and zero negative.
GB 97 - Student Government Statements and Notices Act - Passed
This act was created to amend Chapter 1 of the Student Body Statutes. With 58 affirmative votes and zero negative votes, this act was passed.
GB 90 - ASG Delegate Drafting Act - Passed
The Association of Student Governments Delegate Drafting Act was created to grant the ASG Delegate within the Student Senate the ability to introduce legislation concerning the business of the ASG. This act passed with 59 affirmative votes and zero negative votes.
R 108 - No New Fees Act - Passed
This piece of legislation was created to reject the UNC System Board of Governors (BOG) proposed campus security fee increase for the 2021-2022 school year. The BOG committee on budget and finance proposed a $30 fee increase after having committed to not allowing any new fee increases for the 2021-2022 academic year with the exception of Student Health Services fees. With 59 affirmative votes and zero negative, this act passed.
GB 121 - Elected Officials Update Act - Passed
This act was created to amend Chapter 6 of the Student Body Statutes to correct the list of offices available in the spring election. With 59 affirmative votes and zero negative votes, this act passed.