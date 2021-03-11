On March 11, Chancellor Randy Woodson announced two in-person commencement ceremonies will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium on the evening of May 14 and the morning of May 15. Woodson currently anticipates each graduate will be able to obtain up to four tickets to the ceremony for family or friends.
College and department-level ceremonies will be held virtually, except in unique circumstances, due to most colleges’ inability to host an in-person commencement while complying with state COVID-19 restrictions.
Woodson said NC State’s COVID-19 community standards will be in effect during the commencement and details are subject to change in order to maintain the health and safety of the community.
More details regarding speakers, times, RSVP options and more will be released in the coming weeks.
For the most up-to-date information regarding graduation, visit the commencement website.