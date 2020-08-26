According to an NC State WolfAlert sent out on Aug. 26, there are three more COVID-19 clusters on main campus and in Greek Village.
Lee Residence Hall has five positive cases.
Bowen Residence Hall has six positive cases.
Kappa Alpha Order, located in Greek Village, has 10 positive cases.
With the three new clusters, NC State now has 24 clusters. This includes residence halls, Fraternity and Sorority Life chapter houses and off-campus housing.
Students who have been to these locations this week can schedule an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested.