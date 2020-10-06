On Sept. 26, a construction worker died at 840 Oval Drive on NC State University’s Centennial Campus while working on NC State’s new Plant Sciences building, according to Natalie Bouchard, the public information officer at the N.C. Department of Labor. DPR Construction identified the worker as Tiburcio Mendoza.
Mendoza was working from a lift, which was extended about 35 feet in the air, Bouchard stated. One of the lift’s tires caved in due to the wet ground, causing the lift to overturn and Mendoza to strike the ground.
According to The News & Observer, university spokesman Mick Kulikowsi said campus police were called, but they will not carry out an investigation on the incident. Campus police does not have a report.