The Division of Academic and Student Affairs (DASA) welcomed Liliana Madrid, the first hire for the new director of diversity, equity and inclusion on Jan. 4. The position was created after a year of conversations and issues that called for a new perspective on the work that every individual colleges’ diversity, equity and inclusion teams had been doing for years.
Madrid’s job focuses on creating safe spaces for staff and faculty. She is also responsible to ensure that colleges within the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion teams have access to necessary resources.
Originally from Compton, California, Madrid began to realize the meaning of the words “diversity,” “equity” and “inclusion” in her own life when she first moved to the East Coast.
“To me, it means authentic, real community,” Madrid said. “Because at that time, one of my more salient identities was that I was a Californian in a New Englander space.”
Madrid has previously served in a myriad of institutions- such as the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Lafayette College and Bay Path University, ranging from positions in residential life to admissions, eventually settling in multicultural affairs at small, private institutions. In those roles, she primarily served students; however, in her new role at NC State, she will primarily serve the faculty and staff.
The Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity (OIED) is tasked with facilitating conversations about identity and supporting the community with questions or issues about diversity and inclusion. OIED has typically focused on students only, but Madrid noted that 2020 has played a big role in bringing discussions of diversity, equity and inclusion to the forefront for everyone, including the faculty.
“The fact that this role was created, it's almost like saying ‘We hear you, and we recognize it,’” Madrid said. “‘And we respect you and your work enough to say that we’re gonna create a position for this... so you don’t have to stop doing the work you’re passionate about. But it's no longer in addition to all of your other roles and responsibilities, and you have a partner.”
Some of her new responsibilities include analyzing data and giving a voice to people who know the community and can spotlight the work they love doing. Madrid works with data ranging from data from DASA to student involvement data. Madrid is also responsible for collecting information about DASA initiatives that weren’t previously centralized and working to define her new role as the year continues.
“I’ve taken the month and the next couple to really listen because there is wisdom in those who have been here,” Madrid said. “I recognize that I’m not a State grad, not an alum — I’ve never been a part of this community, and every community is different. Every institution that I’ve worked with has its own campus culture. To be effective at this work, I recognize that I can’t come in and say ‘This is what you need’ because I don’t know what they need until I hear about it.”