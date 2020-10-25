During the Student Senate meeting held on Oct. 21, Barry Olson, associate vice chancellor for the Division of Academic and Student Affairs (DASA), discussed a campus security update regarding Election Day.
With the Nov. 3 election date approaching and registered Wake County voters still casting ballots at Talley Student Union, concern for on-campus bias incidents, like coercion and intimidation, rises.
After meeting with campus police and staff members from Environmental Health and Safety, DASA and the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity, Olson described safety measures being taken during early voting and on Election Day.
“In terms of actual Election Day, we’ll do what we always do,” Olson said. “We’re always watching on campus and looking out for situations that could pop up. Sadly, in the 2016 election, we saw some bias incidents that did occur on campus, so we’re working with student affairs and the police to do our best to identify individuals who are causing problems, but moreover, to provide a supportive space for our students.”
Dr. Olson advised that if students suspect an incident of bias, they should report it to the University through the police.
“If you see something, say something,” Olson said.
Additionally, guest speakers Maggie McKenzie, organizer of the NC State chapter of North Carolina Public Interest Research Group (NCPIRG), and Rachel Rafter, NC State chapter NCPIRG vice chair, gave a presentation on the organization’s goals and achievements and proposed a partnership with NC State’s Student Senate.
NCPIRG is a student-led, nonpartisan, advocacy group that promotes civic engagement and problem solving by defending the public interest. According to Rafter, NCPIRG hopes to collaborate with the Student Senate and work with senators on relevant campaigns and legislation to support the public interest, find ways to inspire more civic engagement within the NC State community and provide support and volunteers to special events that accurately represent NC State’s political and demographic diversity.
In preparation for future campaigns, NCPIRG has developed a plan to continue to work on issues in the public interest by focusing on environmental stewardship. The organization will be pursuing a 100% renewable campaign, citing that it will be a good fit for NC State because of the University’s College of Natural Resources, College of Engineering, and other related programs
At the meeting, the Student Senate passed three pieces of legislation.
R 87 - ASG President Enfranchisement Act - Passed
The legislation calls for the president of the University of North Carolina Association of Student Governments to be given voting privileges on the UNC Board of Governors. Student Senate originally voted to have this legislation fast-tracked due to its important nature.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences Sen. Victoria Pittman, a third-year studying history and philosophy of law, the only senator who spoke during the debate for this legislation, vouched for it to be passed.
“This is a really important piece of legislation; Ideally, all other 16 universities will pass similar legislation,” Pittman said. “Students deserve a say in what happens to us while we are on campus, and I think this year is a very clear example of exactly why. We pay tens of thousands of dollars to attend these universities. We should at least be considered and at the table when these decisions are made in a formal and respected capacity. We deserve a say, and this is exactly how we can get that.”
The legislation was ultimately passed with 60 votes in support and zero against.
FB 79 - Human Factors & Ergonomics Student Chapter at NC State Finance Allocation Act - Passed
The Human Factors & Ergonomics chapter at NC State requested $1,566 to assist undergraduate and graduate students in affording to attend a digital conference within the chapter.
The legislation passed uncontested, with 61 votes in support and zero against.
FB 80 - Brazilian Students Association at NC State Finance Allocation Act - Passed
The Brazilian Students Association requested $1,620 to pay for planned events and promotions for the organization. The finance committee voted to provide the organization with $1,360 for all requested items, with the exception of speaker gifts and movie night expenses.
With 59 votes in support and zero against, the legislation passed uncontested.