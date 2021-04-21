Deanna Dannels will be the next dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Jeff Braden, the former dean, will be returning to the Department of Psychology as Dannels’ appointment becomes effective July 1, according to a statement from Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Warwick Arden.
Deanna Dannels currently serves as the college’s associate dean of academic affairs and as a professor in the Department of Communication.
According to NC State News, Dannels has been at NC State since 1999, when she joined the Department of Communication on a joint appointment as assistant professor of communication and assistant director of the Campus Writing and Speaking Program. Between 2011 and 2015, she was the director of graduate programs in the Department of Communication. Prior to her time at NC State, Dannels took on a variety of academic roles at the University of Utah.
“I am confident that she will guide the College of Humanities and Social Sciences — one of our university’s largest colleges — in a manner that positions it for strategic growth and national influence,” Arden said to NC State News.