According to Protect the Pack, a COVID-19 cluster has been identified in a house located in Greek Village. There are currently seven positive cases, and the specific house is unknown. This is the first on-campus cluster of the spring semester in University Housing.
The students in the cluster are isolated, and their close contacts are now quarantined.
A “cluster” is defined as five or more positive COVID-19 cases that have an epidemiologic link in a living environment by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Click here for on-campus COVID-19 testing sites.