The NC State European Center in Prague will reopen and host 20 students during the upcoming spring semester after being closed for the 2020 fall and summer semesters due to COVID-19, according to Anael Symunkova, communications specialist at the NC State European Center in Prague. The center received the final go ahead for the spring program on Oct. 9.
Symunkova said the center submitted a plan to the University detailing the steps it will take to ensure student safety during the program.
Karan Gupta, a fourth-year studying business administration and biology, is looking forward to the program but is still skeptical about its outcome.
“As of now, we have the green light to buy tickets, but of course nothing is set in stone,” Gupta said. “The program might still be called off in case anything changes with travel restrictions.”
The center will work hard to keep the students safe, according to Symunkova. Due to the small number of students attending, classes will be held in person with required mask wearing and social distancing. Classrooms will be equipped with hand sanitizer and disposable wipes for all students and staff and will be cleaned frequently.
Since study abroad opportunities are limited, NC State’s partnership with Prague has become an exciting option for students who have been planning to study abroad, like Emily Wilson, a third-year studying international relations.
“I initially applied for the University of Adelaide in Australia,” Wilson said. “I was intending on studying my junior spring for the whole duration of my academic time at NC State. It was something I was really looking forward to, and that’s why I am still wanting to study abroad in the middle of a pandemic.”
When she received word that Australia had closed its borders to international students, Wilson worked with her advisor to find another option.
“I had always intended [on] studying in the spring, and Prague was going to be the best option for me, due to availability and actually the program following through,” Wilson said.
According to staff at the European Center, there will be aspects of this semester that differ from a conventional study abroad program. They are hoping to have one in-country and one out-of-country excursion, depending on how travel restrictions pan out in the next few months. Professors are encouraged to adapt their excursions to be outdoor, rather than indoor, activities, such as visiting museums.
According to Gupta, students may not get the opportunity to travel outside of the Czech Republic, like they may have been able to before the pandemic.
“We won't be able to do as much independent travel as we might have wanted to, or could have done in the past, just because of other countries’ borders being closed to travel,” Gupta said.
However, despite challenges and new restrictions, staff at the center are certain students can have an enriching study abroad experience.
Wilson is excited to be able to go to Prague in the spring and study abroad during a time when it has not been possible for many students.
“I’m really excited to just be able to even study abroad in its most basic form,” Wilson said. “I’m an international studies major, so I really value the aspect of travelling and really getting out there and making myself a global citizen. I am really excited to get to know people who are also really interested in studying abroad, even in the middle of a pandemic.”
The NC State European Center in Prague will host virtual events in November as part of International Education Month. They will host a student takeover on their Instagram account Nov. 5 and a virtual tour of the center and surrounding areas Nov. 18. They will also hold a live information session Nov. 10 where attendees can learn about program options and hear from staff and program alumni.