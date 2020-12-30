Before students, faculty and staff return to campus for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 19, those in the NC State community need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed within five days of returning to Student Health Services. From Jan. 2 to Jan. 22, over 10 testing locations will be open for use to fulfill this requirement. Those who visit these testing sites must wear a mask, come alone and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. To schedule an appointment, students must visit HealthyPack Portal or complete a Google Form.
Student groups that need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test are those:
Living in residence halls, on-campus apartments and Greek Village
Living adjacent or within a 1 mile radius of campus (Ex: Valentine Commons, Stanhope, The Standard residents)
Enrolled in hybrid or in-person class or work in on-campus laboratories
Working on campus
Student-athletes
According to Student Health Services, COVID-19 tests have to be molecular/PCR nasal or saliva tests. Antigen tests will not be accepted by the University.
On-campus testing locations for those living off-campus:
Jan. 2 - Jan. 22
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
This is a walk-up testing site. Parking is available in Coliseum Deck.
Jan. 2 - Jan. 22
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. -6 p.m.
This is a drive-up testing site and visitors must not leave their cars. There will be traffic signs and signage for directions.
Witherspoon Student Center, Room 126
Jan. 6 - Jan. 19
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
This is a walk-up testing site.
Jan. 13 - Jan. 19
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
This is a drive-up and a walk-up site. There will be traffic signs and signage for directions.
On-campus testing locations for those living on campus:
Jan. 11 - Jan. 18
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
This is a walk-up testing site for the Greek community only.
University Towers Lobby, Wolf Village Gray Hall lobby, Wolf Ridge Tower Hall lobby, E.S. King Village community service desk, Avent Ferry Complex community service desk, Holmes Hall first floor, Bowen Hall lounge, Sullivan Hall lobby, Lee Hall lobby, Wood Hall community service desk, Quad Area Commons Building and Bragaw Hall activity room
Jan. 16 - Jan. 18
Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
These are walk-up testing sites for resident check-in only.
If students, faculty and staff receive their COVID-19 test results from an off-campus testing site, they must scan or take a photo of the results and save it to HealthyPackPortal for a Student Health staff member to review. The photo must include the patient's full name or initials, date of birth, name of testing site, date of test, type of test and the test results.
If a student has tested positive within the last 90 days, they do not have to be retested. However, the student must upload their positive test to HealthyPackPortal. Students who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed should not go to an on-campus testing location or move into their on-campus housing. Student Health encourages these students to isolate and self-report.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19 testing, call Student Health Services at 919-515-2563 or visit their webpage and FAQ page.