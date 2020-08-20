NC State announced all undergraduate classes will move online beginning Aug. 24, according to a letter Chancellor Randy Woodson sent to students, faculty and staff on Aug. 20.
Graduate courses and clinical education can continue with in-person classes or hybrid formats. The research laboratories will also remain open and fully operational. Research opportunities for students will also continue.
Additionally, University Housing will remain open and students currently living in on-campus housing can stay if they choose.
Students who don’t want to stay in on-campus housing are able to cancel their housing contract with no penalty and will receive a reimbursement for a “prorated amount for housing and dining based on the number of days you lived on campus.”
In the statement, Woodson says there are currently over 500 students in quarantine/isolation with the majority of those being off campus.
NC State University Libraries, Talley Student Union and dining facilities will remain open. Student Health Services and the Counseling Center will also continue to provide services, according to the statement from Woodson.
Per the Counseling Center website, all services will be available remotely by phone or Zoom. All appointments for Student Health Services are call-in only, with walk-in appointments currently not being accepted, according to the Student Health Services website.
In his letter, Woodson cited the reason for cases spiking in the community as some members of the community not following community standards, saying:
“We have also recently witnessed the negative impacts caused by those who did not take personal responsibility. We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments. In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates. We’re seeing significant infections in Greek life, and at this time there have been another seven Greek houses that have been quarantined due to a number of additional positive cases.”
Woodson will be holding a press conference later today. Technician will be attending. Story to come.
More information on the impacts of this decision will be posted later today. In addition, click here for information about how this decision impacts NC State Athletics.