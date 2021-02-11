The study abroad program at NC State made the decision to cancel all faculty-led group programs in summer 2021 due to COVID-19. However, those in the Study Abroad Office are keeping applications open, so students can still apply to study abroad in various cities, should travel restrictions be lifted.
Kim Priebe, director of the Study Abroad Office, said the office is seeing interest in students wanting to study abroad, but most programs are not currently in operation due to NC State’s restricted travel policy.
“NC State’s travel policy only permits student mobility to countries with Department of State travel advisories and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] travel health levels of one and two,” Priebe said. “With that being said, the office is continuing to prepare for a time when mobility can happen to as many locations as possible, with preparing students and advising students in hopes that study abroad possibilities can become possible.”
According to Priebe, the Study Abroad Office has established a new summer program model where they hope to partner with existing overseas institutions.
Cenia Goldstein, a recent graduate from the Poole College of Management, studied abroad twice, although one of her trips was cut short thanks to COVID-19.
“It was hard having to go home from an experience I have been dreaming about since I was 10 years old,” Goldstein said. “Studying abroad really heightened my social, academic and professional life, and I would recommend it to anyone.”
For the safety of students given the COVID-19 pandemic, Priebe said the office is taking precautions and measures to follow the best practices possible for the campus community.
“We are educating our students about the known risks, ensuring that they understand how to access the resources available to them, utilizing the CDC, the Department of State and the governments abroad and the sites that they have available,” Priebe said. “In addition, we also ask our students to become familiar with these resources and know what the situation is like in the countries that they hope to study abroad in.”
With the number of cities and majors NC State’s study abroad program covers, the unique learning experience is a popular choice among students. Now with the global pandemic still looming, students are still unsure when they will be able to study abroad. With COVID-19 restrictions on travel, it is hard for students to know when to study abroad.
NC State is currently monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions implemented within different countries. Students can still submit applications for summer 2021, in the case that restrictions are lifted and students are able to travel to certain locations.
The safety of students, faculty and staff is a top priority for the University, and the Study Abroad Office is taking precautions and monitoring the spread of COVID-19 for students’ health and safety.
“We want to make sure that students are aware that we are continuing to advise and accept applications, and we want to let people know about the opportunities to get assistance through the application process,” Priebe said. “We also are aware that we don't want to get students' hopes up. As we have seen, there's always the possibility that a program could get canceled. That is something that we need to be open and transparent about with the students.”
If students’ are concerned about their financial situation, Priebe said the office is here to help in any way possible.
“The office is very sensitive to the financial investment that students make to study abroad,” Priebe said. “We've implemented a highly flexible COVID-19 application and fee refund policy that allows a student to withdraw for any reason. If they've pursued study abroad and then later decide that they no longer feel comfortable, we don't want them to be continuing just because of a financial commitment. We have extended that policy to summer and into fall 2021 applicants.”
The Study Abroad Office is hopeful students will be able to travel for the summer session.
“I think it will be an impactful experience either way,” Goldstein said. “Students need to understand that if study abroad is possible this summer, it will not be the same, but the experience and the importance of study abroad will help an individual learn and grow in various ways in their life.”
