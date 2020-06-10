Update 10:08 p.m.: According to House, the victim was “either in the last stages of life or he had already expired” by the time police arrived on the scene. The two witnesses, one of whom reportedly is the victim’s daughter, are in police custody for interviews, as well as the suspect.
House was unable to confirm the exact number of shots fired, though there were “multiple shell casings” on the scene.
The area of Main Campus Drive between Initiative way and Lake Raleigh is still shut down, as the City County Bureau of Investigation does forensics work. Additionally, the NC State University police are working to obtain warrants for both cars involved.
Original story: On June 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m., there was a fatal shooting on Centennial Campus around Main Campus Drive and Capability Drive. The male suspect is in custody, according to the WolfAlert sent out by NC State University Police.
NC State University Police Chief of Police, Daniel House, stated there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim. The suspect pulled a rifle out of his car and shot the victim while they were in their vehicle. The suspect stayed on the scene until he was arrested.
Currently, it is unclear if either person is a student, House said.
This is a developing story. Technician will give updates to this story as we learn more.
Editor's Note: Photo caption updated for accuracy.