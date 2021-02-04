Both current students and recent graduates can seek help in finding a job during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Career Development Center’s website this semester.
Marcy Bullock, the director of professional development at the Career Development Center, said there are several resources for students to take advantage of, such as virtual career fairs and boot camps. Additionally, the Career Development Center offers virtual appointments for students who are seeking career assistance, such as resume revisions or mock interviews. Students also have the option to complete PackPros, a career readiness program, online.
According to Bullock, over 500 students are registered for CareerCON, a virtual conference slated to host several employers and professionals to educate students about reaching their career goals, networking with hiring managers and more. The event will take place Feb. 21 at noon, and students can sign up by registering in ePACK.
Sarah Wild, a career counselor for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said ePACK is a useful tool for any student who is struggling to start their career search.
“We want to make sure students know that this is what you can do during this very strange time and how you can stay connected with us,” Wild said.
ePACK, a service available to all students at NC State, shows users up-to-date job and internship postings and event reminders about career fairs and co-op opportunities.
“These are employers that we have the best connection with because they've recruited at NC State previously,” Wild said. “They've come to some of our career fair events [and] recruiting events and some are even alumni.”
For students who are at higher risk for COVID-19 or worried about their health, the Career Development Center offers virtual opportunities so students at home can continue their career search.
“Everything is available for anyone that's at risk and is not comfortable coming in,” Bullock said. “Everything is virtual, so they can take advantage of it from their home... There's a lot of opportunities for anyone that wants to make sure they're 100% safe.”
For more information about the Career Development Center, students can visit the center’s website or call 919-515-2396.