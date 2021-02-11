Intent-to-run forms for the Student Government (SG) spring general elections will open on Friday, Feb. 12. Students interested in running for SG positions must submit their forms by 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
SG will finalize the list of candidates for the spring 2021 elections on Feb. 23. Positions include student body president, student body vice president, student body treasurer, Student Senate president and student senators.
More information about SG elections can be found on the SG Board of Elections website and the spring 2021 SG elections interest meeting presentation.