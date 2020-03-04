A total of 7,919 votes were cast between the early voting location at Talley Student Union and the election day voting location at Pullen Community Center, the voting location for most locally registered NC State students who live on campus.
A total of 6,992 people voted early at Talley Student Union, with the final two days accounting for nearly ⅓ of these voters. The early voting location was not open for the 2016 primary, but reported 14,491 early voters in the 2018 general election and 16,209 in the 2012 general election. Below are the winners of the election:
Democratic Ballot — Winners (Talley):
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 3,099 votes out of 6,497 for U.S. president
Gov. Roy Cooper: 5,706 votes out of 6,230 for North Carolina governor
Cal Cunningham: 2,989 votes out of 6,036 for U.S. Senate
Deborah Ross: 3,680 votes out of 5,596 for U.S. House district 2
Ynonne Lewis Holley: 1,716 votes out of 5,535 for lieutenant governor
Republican Ballot — Winners (Talley):
President Donald Trump: 351 votes out of 452 for U.S. president
Sen. Thom Tillis: 296 votes out of 443 votes for U.S. Senate
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest: 355 votes out of 434 votes for North Carolina governor
Renee Ellmers: 80 votes out of 416 votes for lieutenant governor
Libertarian Ballot — Winners (Talley):
No Preference: 7 votes out of 29 for U.S. president
Kim Ruff and John McAfee: tie with 4 votes out of 29 for U.S. president
Green Party — Winners (Talley):
Howie Hawkins: 5 votes out of 5 for U.S. President
No one at Talley voted with a Constitution Party ballot.
On election day, 927 votes were cast at the Pullen Community Center. Of these, 865 voted on a Democratic ballot, 58 voted on a Republican ballot and 4 voted on a libertarian ballot. No votes were cast on Green or Constitution ballots.
Democratic Ballot — Winners (Pullen):
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 454 votes out of 865 for U.S. president
Roy Cooper: 712 votes out of 865 for North Carolina governor
Cal Cunningham: 392 votes out of 865 for U.S. Senate
Deborah Ross: 493 votes out of 865 for U.S. House district 2
Chaz Beasley: 226 votes out of 865 for lieutenant governor
Former Vice President Joe Biden finished second with 214. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg received 155 and 27, respectively. Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard won two votes.
Republican Ballot — Winners (Pullen):
President Donald Trump: 48 votes out of 58 for U.S. president
Sen. Thom Tillis: 45 votes out of 58 votes for U.S. Senate
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest: 42 votes out of 58 votes for North Carolina governor
Mark Robinson: 11 votes out of 58 votes for lieutenant governor
Libertarian Ballot — Winners (Pullen):
Vermin Supreme, Steve Richey and Souraya Faas: tie with 1 vote out of 4 for U.S. president
One voter selected “no preference.”
Overall, the Wake County Board of Elections reported an early voter turnout of 78,867 in the 2020 primary election. Of those voters, 42,201 were registered Democrats, 10,883 Republicans and 25,223 unaffiliated. The Libertarian Party had 99 registered voters, 13 came out for the Green Party and five were with the Constitution Party.
Of the nearly 80,000 total voters, 64,547 voted on the Democratic ballot, 14,120 voted on the Republican ballot, 182 on the Libertarian ballot, 13 on the Green Party, and five on the Constitution Party.