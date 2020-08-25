NC State notified students on Tuesday, Aug. 25 of seven clusters in on- and off-campus housing. This includes Owen, Bragaw and Metcalf residence halls, as well as off-campus locations such as Valentine Commons, University Towers (UT), Uncommon Raleigh and Stanhope.
Owen has five cases.
Bragaw has eight cases.
Metcalf has six cases.
UT has 17 cases.
Uncommon Raleigh has 6 cases.
Valentine Commons has five cases.
Stanhope has 16 cases.
With the seven new clusters, NC State now has 21 total clusters. This includes residence halls, Fraternity and Sorority Life chapter houses and off-campus housing.