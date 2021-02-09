PNC Arena will serve as a mass vaccination site in Wake County this Thursday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 13 for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The site will be allotted approximately 2,100 vaccines to administer, according to an annoucement from Wake County.
The 8,000-space parking lot will be the first drive-thru mass vaccination site in the county. The site is by appointment only, and the vaccine will mainly be available for Group 1 and Group 2: front-line health care workers and people who are 65+.
Eligible individuals who are on the county’s waitlist for the vaccine were notified that they could receive the vaccine via email or phone on Friday, Feb. 5.
According to ABC 11, appointment slots for Feb. 11 have already filled up, but there are still slots available for Feb. 13.
PNC Arena is typically home to the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as NC State men’s basketball, but PNC owners called the arena a “community asset” in the Wake County announcement and said that they want to do “everything [they] can to help Wake County in its fight against COVID-19.”