The University Activities Board (UAB) is hosting five events during Wolfpack Welcome Week from July 31 to Aug.12 for NC State students. These events will be available virtually, in hybrid format or in person, with masks and social distancing. According to UAB President Bri Murphy, a senior studying biogenetics, students will be required to register for all events in advance through the UAB Eventbrite registration to maximize safety for everyone attending or working at the events.
Murphy said all events will have a maximum capacity of 50 people.
While registering for an event, students are required to answer pre-screening questions about COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposures, Murphy said. The registration also provides a roster of people to be notified in case anyone who came to an event tests positive.
UAB will continue activities for students throughout the semester to engage with the NC State community and allow them to meet new people as long as it is safe to do so, according to Murphy.
Trivia
UAB will host three different trivia nights as a part of Wolfpack Welcome Week. Each of the events will be virtual, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and require students to register in advance.
Monday, August 3: Nickelodeon Trivia
Tuesday, August 4: Disney Trivia
Wednesday, August 5: Cartoon Network Trivia
Free Stuff
On Thursday, UAB will be tabling in Stafford Commons outside of Talley Student Union from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and have many free giveaway items for students to pick up. The line for the giveaway items will be organized to be socially distant.
Screen on the Green
One of UAB’s in-person events during Wolfpack Welcome Week will be Screen on the Green at Stafford Commons. The film, which has not yet been announced, will be projected on the side of Talley on Aug. 7 from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced on Stafford Commons either with pre-marked seating areas or volunteer enforcement. Students can register for the event in advance via Eventbrite.
Welcome Black Week
Welcome Black Week is a collaboration between the Black Students Board and the African American Cultural Center to put on events Aug. 16-21, according to Murphy. The week will include a combination of virtual and in-person events, including giveaways and the semiannual Back to School Jam, which involves opportunities to make connections with clubs and campus organizations. Be on the lookout for more information about Welcome Black Week on the Black Students Board.
Witherspoon Student Cinema
UAB will continue to host free films for students every Friday at Witherspoon Student Center. The capacity for the theater will be 50 people to allow for social distancing.
Murphy said she is excited that UAB will still be able to show films in person because it is fun to see the loyal filmgoers come out every week.
For first-time moviegoers, the student cinema shows blockbuster films and even pre-screenings of movies that have not yet been released in theaters. According to Murphy, the cinema has done pre-screenings of popular films like “A Star is Born” in the past. Students can find the Friday movie calendar on the UAB website.
Get Involved
For new or returning students interested in getting more involved with UAB, the board is looking to expand its membership. Students can fill out an interest form on the UAB website to be notified when the application is open in August.